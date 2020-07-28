Up to 30,000 people will participate in phase 2/3, distributed in 120 locations worldwide. The laboratory, which is carrying out the initiative with the German company BioNtech, indicated that if this is successful, it will seek approval to mass produce it in October. It plans to produce 100 million doses by the end of the year and 1.3 billion by the end of 2021.
Mexican team already knows the dates to play the Gold Cup and the League of Nations
July 27, 2020
1 Min Read
Share it:
Share it:
You may also like
About the author
Lisa Durant
Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.
Get in Touch!
To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.
Recent News
Recent Posts
- Mexican team already knows the dates to play the Gold Cup and the League of Nations
- Xbox Series X, new announcements coming soon: Phil Spencer is already thinking about the event in August
- Ken the Warrior: the Italian theme song for the anime sung live on "Sottovoce" on Rai 1
- Yvonne Strahovski: "I was going to give up on Hollywood because of acne"
- Zac Efron down to earth: review of the Netflix docuserie
- Video games as an art form: Hideo Kojima among the judges of the Venice Film Festival 2020
- The author of Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken accused of pedophilia, he: "Ridiculous situation"
- Zack Snyder anticipates Green Lantern and reveals who decided to let him leave Justice League
Add Comment