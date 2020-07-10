Mexican Football League has international backing and will seek to host a World Cup

Share it:

The LBM celebrated the agreement reached with CONIFA, the international organization of independent football associations (Photo: LBM)

One of the challenges that the Mexican Football League (LBM) was to be associated with an international organization. However, they could not be with FIFA because it was already affiliated with the Mexican Soccer Federation (FMF).

Even so, the LMB found another way, since they have the endorsement of the Confederation of Independent Football Associations (CONIFA, for its acronym in English). This was announced by the organization in a press release.

And is that this Thursday, Per-Anders Blind, President of CONIFA, and Víctor Montiel, President of the National Association of Mexican Football (ANBM), signed an agreement that commits the LBM to the CONIFA Code of Conduct.

This agreement is derived from the recent confirmation of the ANBM as a member Association of CONIFA last June (Photo: Mexican Football League / Courtesy)

This agreement is derived from the recent confirmation of ANBM as a member Association of CONIFA last June.

Diego Bartolotta, President of CONIFA South America, applauded the incorporation of the Mexican league. "It is a great announcement that will take history to the Mexican Football Club. With ANBM accreditation, CONIFA has participation in 56 countries ”, he assured.

In addition, he announced that Mexico could host the next World Cup of the organization. “Mexico is a great project, both for America and worldwide. We are working very hard so that Mexico is considered the host of a World Cup", he pointed.

Mexico could host the next CONIFA World Cup (Photo: Mexican Football League / Courtesy)

At the same time, Víctor Montiel also celebrated the agreement reached. "We are very happy to make history again, CONIFA is an international organization, which allows us to be endorsed as an Association and a League. Today, Mexico has a new competition, "he said.

By last, Aaron Johnsen, President of CONIFA North America and the Caribbean, He was excited about the incorporation of Mexico. "They are an impressive group, which will raise the level of competition in our regional and global tournaments," he said.

“The inclusion of its league structure in the Mexican football scene will be a historic event, to say the least. We are eager to start working with them, as with other leagues around the world, for the development of our sport, "he added.

Diego Bartolotta, president of CONIFA South America, applauded the incorporation of the Mexican league (Photo: CONIFA)

Neza FC, one of the LBM affiliated clubs, also reacted to the relationship. "Without a doubt this is a great step for the Mexican Football League, since I joined the project I had the confidence that it would be achieved since this was born as a serious competition," he declared. Hugo Vázquez, president of the mexiquense team.

He also assured that in his club they seek to be a benchmark to provide players to the team that will represent the LBM. "Now, the mission we have at Neza Fútbol Club is for the league team to be integrated with the majority of our players"he sentenced.

It is worth remembering that the coach of the ANBM will be Ramón Morales, former player of the Chivas de Guadalajara. In addition, the national representative will be under the jurisdiction of CONIFA of North America and the Caribbean.

Hugo Vázquez assured that in his club they seek to be a reference to provide players to the team that will represent the LBM (Photo: Neza FC)

As for international club competition, there will also be an option for Mexican teams. "In the near future, CONIFA will evaluate the opportunities for the clubs to participate in new national and international competitions ”LBM noted.

At the moment, 14 professional teams are committed to the LBM and a further 10 are searching for the remaining six spots for the inaugural season. These are preparing for the tournament, which will begin on October 16.

