"Mexican football is similar to Argentine": said Flavio Álvarez, midfielder for the UNAM Pumas

Guido Pizarro (i) and Francisco Meza (d) from Tigres dispute the ball & # 243; n with Favio & # 193; lvarez (c) from Pumas during a match corresponding to day 8 of the 2020 Clausura Tournament held at the University Stadium in the city of Monterrey. EFE / Miguel Sierra / Archive



One of the most common debates in the last decades in specialized programs is, if the MX League is better than Professional Soccer League of Argentina.

For Favio Alvarez, Argentine midfielder of the Pumas of the UNAM, there's a lot similarities between both leagues. This was assured this Wednesday at a press conference:

Mexican soccer is similar to Argentine soccer. When you are in a big club like Pumas, the demand is to the maximum, they show us every day (the fans). We are in fourth place, we have not lost and they demand us. We have to go out to win every game, I like it and that's why I didn't hesitate to come here

The native of Córdoba belonged to Workshops, Defense, Sarmiento and Tucumán, institutions of your country. Before signing for Pumas in the Clausura 2020, Álvarez played for him THE. Galaxy of the MLS from the United States.

Flavio for his time at Talleres de Córdoba, Argentina (Photo: Special)

In spite of the critics to the functioning of felines by their fans and the media, the 27-year-old soccer player explained that he does not pay attention to the comments and trusts that the squad can defeat the UANL Tigres visiting next Saturday at 7:00 p.m., on the sixth date of the 2020 Opening.

We have a great team, the results accompany us. We have a confrontation against a hierarchy rival (Tigres), but we must demonstrate our work to get a good result and continue adding

It is worth mentioning that Pumas It is the only team that has not lost in the five dates of the contest, however accumulates a streak of three ties, which convinced the directive to ratify the Argentine as a technician Andrés Lillini.

"We were convinced by Lillini's clear idea, we understood the message he wants to give us, he is someone who knows the club and we on the pitch must confirm with facts that we believe in him," said Álvarez.

Flavio and his fellow countryman Juan Ignacio Dinneno, during his goal against Monterrey (Photo: Instagram / Pumas)

The attacking midfielder stated that the players had to do with the validation of Lillini and his assistant Israel López, who have been in command of the club since the resignation of Spanish Míchel González three days before the start of the tournament.

The idea and way of working of Míchel and Lillini are similar. Now Andrés asks us to be more sharp and vertical. We flyers must look for the empty spaces so as not to leave the front two up

Pumas reported two new positive cases of COVID-19

Pumas de la UNAM players celebrate a goal. EFE / Jorge N & # 250; & # 241; ez / Archive



COVID-19 does not stop in the MX League and this Wednesday it was announced that the National University Club (Pumas) added two new cases to its staff. Through social networks, the auriazul team shared some details about it.

"According to the Liga MX protocol, again tested for Sars-CoV2 in the first team of the Pumas, which yielded two positive results, ”says an official statement posted on his Twitter account.

Although Players' identities were not released, the university team assured that they were already isolated and are receiving medical attention from the institution.

With these two new cases, Pumas adds a total of six players infected with COVID-19 in the first team. It should be noted that in 5 matches played in Guard1anes 2020, the Pedregal team is placed in position number 4 with 9 points.

