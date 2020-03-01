TV Shows

Mexican dubbing mourning the death of Luis Alfonso Mendoza

March 1, 2020
CDMX.- The world of dubbing says goodbye to a great, Luis Alfonso Mendoza was allegedly killed in a shooting on Saturday afternoon in the mayor's office Benito Juárez, Mexico City.

In social networks some of the most recognized voice actors in Mexico and Latin America confirmed the death of their colleague.

Marios Castañeda, Lalo Garza, Yamil Atala, among others, published messages of support for the victim's family.



Luis Alfonso Mendoza, was a well-known dubbing actor who lent his voice to hundreds of projects, among the most prominent is "Dragon Ball", where he gave life to Gohan for many years, we also hear him frequently playing a very famous adore for the public, Bugs Bunny. Another of his most outstanding works was when he gave a unique touch to Will Smith in "The Prince of Rap."




Enter his latest most recognized works is "The Big Bang Theory" where he worked for the dubbing of Sheldon.

