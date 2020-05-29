Mexican Baseball League already has defined dates for the 2020 Season

Share it:

There will be 48 games per team: 24 at home, 24 on tour (Photo: Instagram / ligamexbeis)

The Mexican Baseball League (LMB) announced that it will carry out its 2020 season from friday August 7th, as long as the appropriate conditions exist in the country so that lThe 16 stadiums may have fans in the stands.

Through a statement published on the LMB's Twitter account, it was reported that after a working meeting between owners and presidents of the League and "after an analysis of the situation among all associates, a game schedule for the 2020 season without interzone series consisting of 48 games per team was unanimously approved"

In this way, the regular season will end on October 1st and the playoffs will start on the 3rd of the same month with 12 teams in the postseason; while the King Series (the final) will be the November 2.

In relation to protection measures that the LMB will take to care for the health of its members, the “Diamond Plan”Which, according to the statement sent by the League, mentions the following:

This Plan was based on guidelines from other sports leagues worldwide, as well as health prevention guidelines made by different institutions; Likewise, the Plan is being supervised by the Federal Health authorities, who, in conjunction with the LMB, have carried out a coordinated and exhaustive work to have as much information as possible resulting in decision-making.

The playoffs will begin with 12 teams in the postseason (Photo: Courtesy Pericos de Puebla)

And is that Mexican Baseball League (LMB) is not in a position to play without fans in their stands. This was recognized in late April for the newspaper Millennium Horacio de la Vega, president of the LMB, who explained that the teams depend economically on their the influx and consumption in their stadiums; and not of transmission rights unlike Mexican soccer.

We are not in realistic possibility of having a season behind closed doors. 60-70% of the income of the teams comes from the sale of tickets, from the assistance of people, from the internal consumption of food, beverages, in stores and others (…) That puts us in a complicated situation, from visualize a scenario with a season behind closed doors because the economic flows of the League would not give us today

According to data from The Economist, it was estimated that during the 2019 season there was a record of park attendance of little more than 5.1 million people, the income, only by ticket between all the clubs, was 596 million pesos, a figure that will be very far in the next season.

As for the sponsorships the situation is also difficult, because of the five big sponsors, two decided to stop payments until there was no clarity about the campaign. Same case as broadcasting rights, because having fewer games, the profits are reduced.

Kukulcan Alamo de Merida Yucatan Park. The house of the Lions of Yucatan (Photo: Instagram / stadiumsdemexico)

The LMB can now plan its campaign with the dates set. We will have to wait how the Covid-19 pandemic develops and how it impacts the League, but also the Pacific Mexican League, which is planned to start the October 12 ° and many of the players participate in both leagues and, in addition, there is the case of Sultans of Monterrey, the only team that participates in both competitions.

