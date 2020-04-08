Mexican actors perform "Cielito lindo" in fight against Covid-19

Share it:

In the style of John Lennon's "Imagine" and performed by different American actors, Mexican actors came together to change the lyrics of the emblematic song "Cielito lindo" and ask their followers to stay home.

The new version of the theme was interpreted by Mauricio Martínez for a video in which Mexicans are asked to stay at home to avoid contagion by coronavirus (Covid-19) and thus ensure that the number of infections does not grow.

Actors such as Ana Brenda Contreras, Alfonso Herrera, Irene Zazueta, Omar Chaparro, Zoraida Gómez and Humberto Busto are featured in the project.

"To the health of all Mexicans, let's sing together the cute little ceiling"Martinez says in the video.









The idea was born a week ago between the producer of "What we could be" and "Behind the power" and Arturo González Alonso, from the company "Art Kingdom", producer of film trailers.

We wanted to do something and the only way was like this, we can't go out to produce now so we contacted friends, it was private and they joined. We know that there are people who admire certain people and if you see them asking them to stay, you can raise awareness with their voice, "he said.

Throughout the video, celebrities point out to their followers and fans that staying home contributes to caring for the family of the new coronavirus.