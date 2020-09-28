Mewtwo returns in Pokémon Exploration: Watch the spectacular scene in the trailer

In recent weeks the series Pokémon Exploration brought interesting changes for the adventures of Ash and Gou, and the recent trailer that announced a new story arc in which the phenomenon of the Dark Night will be deepened, and Zacian and Zamazenta will appear, also showed the return of the historic Legendary Pokémon Mewtwo.

After almost 40 episodes, the new anime season is finally taking a precise direction, temporarily moving away from the hectic journeys that involved Ash and the new co-star Gou for their research.

From the images shown in the trailer that you find below, it seems that we will return to the Galar region, setting of the Pokémon Sword and Shield video games, where in addition to reviewing characters such as Dandel, Laburno, and the numerous gym leaders, we will find out more about the plans of President Rose, a character closely linked to the return of Eternatus and the Dark Night.

The thing that surprised the viewers, however, was the scene that concluded the video, where it is seen a menacing Mewtwo descending from the sky, and one fan noted similarities to the first, historic Pokémon movie. As you can see in the post at the bottom of the page, in fact the two frames are very similar, and this immediately made us think that it is the same Mewtwo we met many years ago.

However, it is necessary to understand how it will intervene in the series, we know for sure that Mewtwo is not in the least involved in the events of the Dark Night, and this could take us back to the Kanto region. Recall that Eevee has become earth-type thanks to a fanart, and we leave you to the preview of episode 39.