Mewtwo celebrates the birthday with its first Funko Pop, 3 other novelties are also on the way

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

From July 2018 to today, the Japanese company Funko it only distributed five themed figures Pokémonrespectively dedicated to Pikachu, Squirtle, Eevee, Charmander and Bulbasaur. Fans have been complaining about a lack of offer regarding Funko Pop for some time but fortunately, great news has just been announced.

Entertainment Earth, the famous online retailer of licensed collectibles, has in fact recently put on sale four brand new models dedicated to Pichu, Vulpix, Mr. Mime is Mewtwo. At the bottom of the article you can find the link to the official website, where you can pre-order them for $ 35 each (about 30 euros). The price of each of the Funko Pop is about ten dollars, to which you will have to add the cost of international shipping costs.

Pichu and Vulpix have been chosen because they are considered among the most attractive for the young audience, while Mr. Mime has been in the spotlight for a few months thanks to the new Pokémon series. Mewtwo instead celebrates birthday today, and is the first legendary to get a Funko Pop.

And what do you think of it? Will you buy any of these products? Let us know yours with a comment! In case you were passionate about the Pokémon anime then, do not miss the opportunity to take a look at our analysis of the last episode.