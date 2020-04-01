Meunier denies having injured Hazard: "I did not injure him, it was him after contacting me"

Belgian Paris Saint Germain player Thomas Meunier said in an interview that he was not to blame for the injury of his Madrid compatriot Eden Hazard, in a set during a Champions League match last November.

"I didn't injure him, It was him after contacting me. It's a nuance! ", the defense assured in a statement made to the Belgian channel RTBF.

The entry resulted in Hazard being removed for three months and a relapse, at the end of February, he still keeps the Real Madrid player in the 'dry dock'.

Meunier rejected that his action could have been responsible for a possible absence of the striker in Euro 2020, if it had been held this summer.

"It happened very early. At first it was two weeks, then two months, and then there was a relapse. ", recalled the defender, who shares the locker room with the Real Madrid striker in the calls of the Belgian team.

“I have told myself that Eden was a friend of the Lord and that he did everything possible to cancel the Euro Cup. It has worked, ”joked Meunier, who agreed to delay the national team tournament to 2021.

"It doesn't matter because it is not negotiable to take so many risks, it had to be postponed. The main thing is that it is done. By the way, I don't mind going to the World Cup a year later, "he added.

The defender passes the confinement in Paris and expressed his hope that the season will resume in mid-May, although he thinks that football will return "little by little" and with some games behind closed doors