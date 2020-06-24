Metroid Prime 4: Retro Studios is looking for a Lead Animator

Share it:

Retro Studios has recently hired industry veterans from large-scale projects such as Star Wars, Battlefield and Borderlands, the Texan studio is continuing to hire and is now looking for a Lead Animator.

The figure in question has a good resume with him wide-ranging AAA projects and must be able to dialogue and communicate constantly with all the production departments of the company, with the aim of guiding the team dedicated to the animations of the Retro Studios projects. Among the points taken into consideration, having worked on known IPs and knowledge of the animations of human characters and high impact cinematic sequences.

It is not entirely clear whether the candidate will work on Metroid Prime 4 or on other games not yet announced, however, the first hypothesis seems to be the most probable, in the past there has been talk of other projects by Retro Studios but it seems that the Austin company has canceled several productions in order to devote itself completely to the new adventure of Samus.

Initially entrusted to a team specially created by Nintendo and Bandai Namco, Metroid Prime 4 saw development restart from scratch in January 2019, this time under the guidance of Retro Studios, former authors of the Metroid Prime trilogy released on GameCube and Wii.