Metroid Prime 4, Retro Studio continues to hire: from Lead Producer to animators

The news of the postponement of Metroid Prime 4 and the decision to restart development from scratch by entrusting the project to Retro Studios dates back to the now distant January 2019.

Over a year and a half after Nintendo's communication, of the return of Samus Aran all traces have been lost. To date, despite some Metroid-themed teasers published by the Kyoto House on the occasion of the announcement of Paper Mario: The Origami King, the game has not yet shown itself either in trailers or in official images. The development of Metroid Prime 4, however, seems to continue at full speed in the studies of Retro Studios.

The Texas software house, in particular, does not seem willing to cease its own hiring campaign to increase the ranks of professionals at work on Metroid Prime 4. Multiple figures sought by the talented team. Among the latter, for example, a Lead Producer, but the required skills also involve Level Designer, Graphics Engineer, Animators, Boss Designer, AI Designer, Lighting Artist, Concept Artist and other.

At the moment Metroid Prime 4 it still lacks a precise launch window and it is not clear when Nintendo will decide to share updates on the awaited Nintendo Switch exclusive with the public.