Metroid Prime 4: release date reported by a retailer, but it is a placeholder

Highly anticipated by fans of the saga, the new chapter in the adventures of Samus Aran was the protagonist of a troubled development process. After several months from the announcement, Nintendo has in fact announced its intention to restart work on Metroid Prime 4, entrusting the task to Retro Studios.

Since this communication, however, the Kyoto House has not shared further updates on the fate of the game, of which, at the moment, only the title is known. The recent sighting of one has therefore aroused some surprise launch date of Metroid Prime 4 on the pages of the French retailer WTT. The game card in the retailer’s database indicates the October 30, 2020 as the day set for the return of the saga icon.

Difficult however think that it is a leak: as mentioned, Metroid Prime 4 until now has never shown itself to the public, neither in a real trailer nor with gameplay sequences. While Nintendo is no stranger to surprise announcements, it doesn’t seem likely that the game will come up Nintendo Switch in just over two months. Especially since, just recently, Retro Studios has posted some job advertisements related to the development of Metroid Prime 4.

Finally, to close the circle, a further consideration intervenes. October 30 is a day already occupied by another Nintendo title: it is in fact the launch date of Pikmin 3: Deluxe.