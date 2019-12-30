Metroid Prime 4: outsourcing development to speed up times?

Share it:

According to what reported by YouTuber and insider Doctre81 (known for having revealed the existence of The Witcher 3 for Switch before the announcement) Retro Studios and Nintendo would have contacted recently external artists and studios to continue work on some aspects of Metroid Prime 4.

At the beginning of 2019 the development of Metroit Prime 4 started from scratch, it is not clear who has been involved in the project in recent years but progress has not satisfied the Kyoto house, hence the decision to entrust the game to Retro Studios (authors of the Metroid Prime trilogy). A move welcomed by the community, although this obviously means extremely long development times, with the doubt that MP4 can only be ready for the launch of the next Nintendo console.

According to some testimonies, Retro Studios is resorting to the help of freelance artists and programmers to make up for lost time, entrusting some parts of the work to studies and external people, in particular as regards the design of the settings and more generally the labor related to programming.

At the moment Metroid Prime 4 is still without a launch window but according to some rumors the exit could be expected in 2021 or 2022however, we will hardly see anything concrete in 2020.