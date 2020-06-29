Metroid Prime 4: a former COD Black Ops developer joins the team

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

It seems that the work on the long-awaited Metroid Prime 4 are proceeding in total silence and in the last hours new details have emerged on one of the recent purchases made by Retro Studios, the team currently working on the game.

It was indeed only recently made official that last April he joined the development team too Bharathwaj 'Bat' Nandakumar, known in the world of gaming development for its contribution to Call of Duty: Black Ops. In fact, we owe Nandakumar the creation of the Game Theater Mode, which also allowed in the subsequent chapters of the subjective shooter not only to review the replays of the games but also to study them to improve their performance, a very useful possibility for professional players. . The developer is now the lead engineer in Retro Studios and he is only one of the veterans currently present in the company's offices. In fact, we remind you that Retro Studios hired Star Wars, Battlefield and Borderlands veterans for the development of Metroid Prime 4, which only a few months ago started from scratch due to some problems encountered by the team during the works.

Since Retro Studios is looking for a Lead Animator for Metroid Prime 4, it cannot be excluded that the team will soon be enriched by some other industry veteran.