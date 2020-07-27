Metroid, Brie Larson continues his crusade for the film: "Make it happen!"

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

By now we are all aware of the nerd and geek spirit of the beloved Brie Larson, interpreter of Captain Marvel. She is a star who grew up with cinema but also on pain and Nintendo, a great lover of Animal Crossing, Super Mario and also of Metroid, so much so that he would like to play a part in any cinematographic transpositions.

However, for the moment the dream of dubbing or interpreting in performance capture some inhabitant of the animal kingdom of IP Nintendo, Larson has recently revealed that she deeply loves the saga of Samus Aran, a character very close to her and whom she would love to play the role of on the big screen, in a live-action adaptation.

Following his words, the very careful BossLogic he has no time and has created one of his fantastic fan art, obviously dedicated to Brie Larson as the combative and extraordinary Samus Aran. We already showed it yesterday in the news dedicated to the words of the actress on Metroid, but today the star has it directly shared the creation of BossLogic via Twitter, returning once again to ask loudly for a film about Metroid: "Make it happen", he wrote.

These, however, the exact words of Larson during an interview with Gary Whitta, whose talk show takes place right inside the latest Animal Crossing: "I'd really like to. Two years ago I dressed up as Samus for Halloween. "It was a $ 20 costume I had bought on Amazon, a trifle, but I was very excited and I posted a photo. I think I shared it on Instagram, it's a lot of people wrote me 'Wow!'. It was the character I always used in Super Smash Bros and I love it. From there it all started and I have never slowed down that story, I absolutely want to participate in that film " added Larson, later contact Nintendo directly: "So Nintendo, I tell you once again, I'd like to do it!"

What do you think? Tell us in the comments.