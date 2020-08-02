Metroid, because a film with Brie Larson would be a great idea

Share it:

Nintendo and the cinema have never actually consummated their marriage, going into crisis a few hours after the wedding with the Super Mario Bros. with Bob Hoskins. However, a union exists, albeit settled under a feeling of mutual non-interference for the parties, who have only recently begun to rediscover themselves and attempt a different "couple" approach. It is indeed news of two years ago the production of a high-budget animated film dedicated to Super Mario, this time put back into the golden hands of Illumination Entertainment by Chris Meledandri, already behind the billionaire hits of Despicable Me, Pets and Sing.

Before even this new animated project, however, 2019 saw the live-action debut of the Pokémon with the handsome Detective Pikachu, a title that has prompted many fans and professionals in the sector to reflect on a possible advent of the Nintendo IPs in the cinema. And among the films that everyone or almost would like one day to be made, a prominent role no doubt a transposition of the Metroid saga has it, the most science fiction of the properties of Japanese society and the one that has the most intriguing immanent cinematographic potential together with The Legend of Zelda.

Case also wants that a talented and award-winning Hollywood performer has launched and re-launched an appeal via social media so that this adaptation sees the light, and analyzing all the points and developments of the matter, it seems to us not only a great idea but even doable.

Women, cannons, action

First, a background from the Metroid series. The saga is set in a futuristic and advanced 2000 and features the bounty hunter Samus Aran, lonely and skilled warrior hired by Galactic Federation (political and military organ formed by numerous alien races) to stop the shady plans of the Space pirates, willing to exploit Metroid's powers as biological weapons, being these beings capable of sucking the vital energy of their prey. Throughout his various adventures, Samus faced Pirate generals Kraid and Ridley, discovered hidden truths about the creators of Metroid, i Chozo, on artificial intelligence Mother brain and also on the Galactic Federation, all within a great science fiction epic spanning more than 7 generations of consoles.

We are talking about an IP deeply praised by critics and much loved by gamers, with narrative found that above all in the Prime series they rewrote the cinematic soul of the story by Samus Aran. To particularly appreciate the Nintendo title is the legendary Brie Larson, a videogame player admittedly passionate about the projects of the Big N, from Animal Crossing to Metroid, in fact.

His recent posts via social networks have revealed an interest that is truly driven by an eventual and hoped for film dedicated to Samus Aran and her crusade against the Space Pirates, with an appeal to anyone who would one day decide to produce such a transposition of choosing her as the protagonist. You, who already in Marvel Cinematic Universe has shown a certain familiarity with action and charisma around the universe as Captain Marvel, an element that in itself makes it more than suitable for Samus' role in terms of characterization and physique du rôle.

She, the Hollywood actress who has been flaunting the winds for months now his true and deep passion for Nintendo, for the spirit that guides the company's productions, for the very meaning of the video game that moves the whole world of Japanese society. She, who made even the BossLogic guys fall in love, who dedicated more than one fan art to her as Aran. And the truth is that there is no better actress and time than this to think about developing a film about Metroid.

Let us reason. The title has already started a strong, determined, skillful and combative female protagonist; all virtues of action that if combined with femininity and sensuality of Samus "hidden" behind an iconic, technological and spectacular armor they are already a winning and inclusive workhorse. Many aspects related to gender equality and inequality, the role of women in contemporary genre cinema could be addressed through her, between a new Ripley and a Sarah Connor, agile and charismatic as a character of Charlize Theron.

At the same time, with Brie Larson protagonist (among the most requested stars of the moment) and a competent director at the helm (James Gunn, Justin Lin, J.J. Abrams), a Metroid transposition could be a real turning point in the creation of a new science fiction film franchise, something desired and fresh on which to focus and with which to attract the attention of fans of the genre and obviously attract that of fans – whether they are serious or not. We would see it well under the productive aegis from Universal or Warner Bros., maybe a nice partnership with Legendary. A $ 150 million budget e reasoned, viral and aggressive marketing they should then be enough to achieve the result, even if the ideal would be to develop the project in a year or two, when all this history of the Pandemic will be overcome – with a little luck and attention – and it will be possible to go back to a new discovery, albeit different tranquility.