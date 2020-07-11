Metroid 2D from WayForward announced today? It really seems not

Share it:

This afternoon at 19:00 Nintendo will broadcast a new Treehouse Live dedicated to Paper Mario The Origami King, during the show there will also be room for the announcement of a new WayForward game. Is this the long-awaited 2D Metroid?

Apparently not, the same house in Kyoto intervened in response to the Tweet to clarify how the WayForward game will be based on a third party IP and therefore will not be a game dedicated to a Nintendo series. For some time there has been talk of a possible return of Metroid with a two-dimensional style game Super Metroid and Metroid Fusion, as an appetizer waiting for Metroid 4 … however, this will not be an opportunity to reveal this project, never confirmed and still in doubt today.

It is not clear what the mysterious game of WayForward, the studio is known for the Shantae series but has also worked on commission on other projects, such as Konami's Contra 4, released on Nintendo DS way back in the afternoon. We will certainly know more in the afternoon, the only certainty is that during Treehouse Live there will be no space dedicated to Metroid on Nintendo.