Metro, the team acquired by Embracer: working on a new IP and multiplayer!

Surprisingly, Embracer Group, formerly the parent company of THQ Nordic and Saber Interacive, announced that it has acquired 4A Games, software house creator of the Metro series.

The agreement, which saw the purchase of 100% of the team's shares, ended with an investment of about 36 million dollars. The authors of the famous videogame saga inspired by the novels of Dmitrij Gluchovskij, whose most recent exponent is Metro Exodus, are therefore now under the protective wing of the great videludic group, which today includes 33 development studies and more than 4,000 employees.

The acquisition was obviously commented on by both parties, who expressed satisfaction with the agreement reached. In particular, Dean Sharpe, CEO of 4A Games, offered a very interesting statement, which opens the doors to future projects of the software house. "Embracer Group and Saber Interactive are the perfect partners for 4A Games and for our next phase of growth. Together we will continue to expand the franchise of Meter and we will focus on providing our community with an experience multiplayer. We can't wait to build a new one and even more ambitious AAA IP in the next future".

No further clues have been shared by the team's management, but in the past some statements have hinted that 4A Games is ready to develop on PS5 and Xbox Series S, with particular attention to the implementation of Ray Tracing.