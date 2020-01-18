Metro Redux for Nintendo Switch, listed by several stores and rated by PEGI

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

It seems that Dmitry Glukhovsky wants to expand the Moscow tunnels and make them reach Nintendo Switch. At least it is what follows from the last clues that arrive pointing to the imminent exit of Metro 2033 Redux and Metro Last Light Redux in the Nintendo hybrid. The versions of both games for the platform have been discharged by PEGI (the age rating agency in Europe) and have also appeared listed in several chain stores from France and Portugal, where it is aimed at a joint launch of them for the next February 28, 2020.

Waiting for an official confirmation from Nintendo, they would not be the first graphically demanding game ports They arrive at the console. Remember that last year, in a technical display, The Witcher 3 arrived at Nintendo Switch, managing to condense both its expansions and the original game in a single cartridge. A conversion that for CD Projekt RED "looks amazing" despite its dynamic resolution and its 500p in portable mode. But Geralt's epic has not been the only one that has taken this path. There are the adaptations of Resident Evil 5 and 6, which complete the saga in the machine, or the one that according to its analysis could be the best port of the console, Alien Isolation.

A decade of Metro

2033 meter It came out a decade ago (2010) and won an 8 in MeriStation, which highlighted some features that would soon become the house brand. Pointer graphics, an oppressive and suffocating setting, a gameplay where each bullet counts and a powerful narrative that adapted Glukhovsky's books starring Artyom, a young man who resisted as he could in the Moscow metro tunnels after a nuclear cataclysm. This was followed by Metro Last Light in 2013, which only enhanced immersion, stealth and staging, in a new and terrifying walk through the subsoil. The Redux version of both came to PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in 2014, includes Remastered graphics and improved performance, being able to buy both games well separately in digital format, well together in physical format.

Source I Nintendo Life