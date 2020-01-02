Metro Redux collection for Nintendo Switch is listed

Share it:

In the days before the traditional January Nintendo Direct, a very interesting list for Nintendo Switch emerges that is probably announced in this program. It's about the collection Metro Redux.

This package includes the revised versions of Metro 2033 and Metro Exodus, which means that we will have even more interesting improvements than the visual ones, since the first installment of the saga underwent a deep revision of the gameplay to make it more in line with the sequel filing some rough edges of the game. original game.

The list can be found on the official website of PEGI, the European age classification system. There is no doubt that the ad is close and we bet on that Nintendo Direct that we will gladly receive with new announcements of interest.

Another interesting list is that of Void Bastards, a fantastic roguelite that was one of the independent stars of the Xbox Game Pass catalog a few months ago and now appears classified for launch on PS4.