Metro Redux arrives on Nintendo Switch in February, it's official

Deep Silver and 4A Games announce that Metro Redux, the definitive collection of the series, which includes Metro 2033 and Metro Last Light, will be published on Nintendo Switch on February 28, 2020.

Developed by 4A Games, with two complete campaigns to experience an epic adventure, Metro Redux will immerse players in a unique atmosphere on Nintendo Switch. In addition to the two campaigns, Metro Redux contains all Metro Last Light DLC offering another 10 hours of bonus content. Players will be able to make their way into the Moscow Metro with two unique game styles: Survival to face the campaign as in a survival horror game, or Spartan to go wild with the skills of a Spartan Ranger.

The owners of the physical version of Metro Redux will find both the games and all the DLC on a 16 GB cartridge that does not require a further download; pre-orders for the edition are open at selected retailers The Ranger Cache which contains a set of Metro Redux pins, the game case, a reversible artwork, 4 reversible postcards and a reversible A2 poster.

Those who prefer to own the digital version of Metro 2033 Redux and Metro Last Light Redux can buy them individually on Nintendo e-Shop from the same date.