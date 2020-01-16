Metro Redux already has a release date for Nintendo Switch

Share it:

Just two weeks ago the possibility that REDUX Metro It will arrive on Nintendo Switch soon. We can even say that, yesterday, a new leak came to light according to which a store had listed the launch by the end of February 2020. Today we can say that the information was correct and that this version is now completely official. It will arrive on February 28, 2020. Below you can see the trailer that has been released to celebrate the announcement.

The information, which has been revealed by the developer 4A Games itself and by the publisher Deep Silver, not only dates the launch, but also reveals details about what the physical edition that will hit the market will include. In addition, it is an edition that will not require additional downloads (because it will be a 16 GB cartridge), although the price will not be disclosed.

In any case, the extra content of this version will include a set of Metro Redux pins, a game case, an alternative double-sided cover, a double-sided A2 poster and double-sided art cards. Images of this version have also been published, which you can see at the end of the news, in a complete gallery.

As for the game itself, remember that it is a compilation of two games of this saga, which in turn is based on Dmitry Glukhovsky's Metro novels. Basically, it brings us Metro 2033 Redux and Metro: Last Light Redux, the two remasters that are already available on PS4, Xbox One and PC.

Of course, that means not only that there are technical and playable improvements over the original PS3 and Xbox 360, but also the fact that they bring all the DLCs that came out for both games.

