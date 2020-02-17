Metro Exodus is the second best-selling game on Steam

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

When exactly one year ago it was launched Metro Exodus exclusively on Epic Games Store it was practically the drop that made the pot overflow for many players. The game was indeed bookable safely on Steam, until the exclusive storm on the Epic store was announced.

The players thus showed all their disappointment by bombing the games of the series of negative reviews, and in short it was not a good time for the series. The exclusives policy of Epic however it continued, as did the rivalry with the platform Valve, and now the two stores are more in competition than ever.

L'exclusive right however, the game was temporal, and therefore just two days ago, exactly one year after its expiration, Metro Exodus also landed on Steam, immediately obtaining a very pleasant success. Two days after the sale, also thanks to a 40% launch discount and the arrival of the DLC (by the way, here you will find the review of the Metro Exodus DLC The Two Colonels), it is currently the second best-selling title on Steam.

In short, although it is no longer a brand new game, it is a demonstration of how much the public is still fond of the series, so much so that, in some cases, even wait a year before putting their hands on the video game on their favorite platform.