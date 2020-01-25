Metro Exodus: check out online the release date of the expansion The Story of Sam

Share it:

The curators of The GamePost inform us that on the pages of the Metro Exodus website, an image that sets the launch date of The Story of Sam, the second expansion of the 4A Games and Deep Silver blockbuster FPS, appeared for a few moments.

According to what emerged from the leak, the new act of the Metro shooter epic should land on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on the day of theFebruary 11th, with presentation movie expected for the January 30.

Net of the rumors collected, we already know that Sam's Story will take us to explore the sandbox setting of Vladivostok and who will focus precisely on the figure of Sam, an American marine who served at the Moscow embassy before the nuclear bombs fell. Sam will move away from the Aurora and the desolation of the dark tunnels of the Moscow Metro to embark on this long journey to the United States which will lead him to explore the remains of Vladivostok ports devastated by the tsunami caused by the atomic apocalypse.

The open-world map of Sam's Story will include the industrial district, residential districts and the port area, all with a view tohorror and sandbox survival experience which marked the original adventure of Artyom. Looking to the future of this lucky IP, did you know that the Metro writer is already working on the sequel?