Metro Exodus arrives on Steam, the Sam's Story DLC available now

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Deep Silver and 4A Games are pleased to announce that Sam's Story, the second DLC for Metro Exodus is available, and the return to Steam of the title is confirmed on February 15th.

Sam’s Story follows the former American marine Sam, a Spartan Ranger who has worked under Colonel Miller since the nuclear devastation of Moscow and followed Artyom in search of a world outside the subway. Sam had long dreamed of returning home and perhaps finding his father alive. The prospect seemed impossible in the dark subway tunnels, but when the Spartans discovered that Moscow was not the only city left alive after the war, hope was no longer so foolish.

Sam, determined to find a way back to the United States, started from Aurora to make its way through the ports devastated by the Vladivostok tsunami, the ruined industrial buildings and the dilapidated neighborhoods. However, to complete his journey, Sam will discover that he needs every tactic he has learned so far to survive, as the surrounding environment proves to be much more hostile than expected.

In this expansion level sandbox survival, players will experience another compelling storyline, new characters, weapons and mutant variants, in a huge non-linear environment that offers several hours of play. Sam’s Story is available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PCe Stadia. The DLC is included in the Metro Exodus Expansion Pass, which included the acclaimed DLC, The Two Colonels, released in August 2019.