Metal Max Xeno Reborn: released the first gameplay trailer of the new remake

Kadokawa Games released the first full gameplay trailer for Metal Max Xeno Reborn, the remake of the homonymous JRPG released just last year on PlayStation 4 and PS Vita, which presents a new graphic and an unprecedented combat system.

Metal Max Xeno Reborn will in fact present a more realistic graphic with completely renewed settings and features. Characters, designed by Oda Noninstead, they will maintain an aesthetic that recalls the world of souls. The game is part of the project for the 30th anniversary of the historic franchise which foresees the arrival of Metal Max Xeno Reborn 2 for 2020 and another title, tentatively called Code Zero which will arrive in 2021. The producer Juntaro Kouno confirmed that further information on Metal Max Xeno Reborn's new gameplay will be revealed by January 2020, reassuring fans about some aspects of the combat system that affect vehicle driving.

Before leaving the video, we remind you that Metal Max Xeno Reborn will be released on the Japanese market on March 26, 2020 for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch and at the moment the date of the possible western debut is not known. The review of the first version of Metal Max Xeno is already available on the Everyeye pages.