Metal Gear Solid: the remake in Unreal Engine 4 is shown with a boss fight

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

There seems to be more than one user around the world working on their remake of Metal Gear Solid and, after seeing the publication of some models of Solid Snake from an ex Crytek, here is the video gameplay of another makeover in Unreal Engine 4.

The video in question, kindly granted by the creator of the remake to the youtuber Bluedrake42, has as its protagonist the famous clash between Solid Snake and the Metal Gear Rex, the huge machine driven by Liquid Snake. The video shows how there is still much to be done to improve this remake, the basics of which however seem to be "solid". As you can see, in fact, the protagonist can freely move around the game area and use some of the most iconic weapons against the boss such as the Fa-Mas assault rifle and the Stinger rocket launcher, the same used to eliminate the Hind- D thanks to its automatic target locking capabilities.

According to the youtuber's words, whoever is in charge of this remake intends to recreate every single boss fight in the original title and then publish the entire product for free for anyone who wants to download it. In short, it is a user with noble intentions who could however encounter some obstacles, since Konami he won't stand there and watch.

Speaking of remakes, have you already seen the high definition remake of the introductory film of Metal Gear Solid?