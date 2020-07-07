Metal Gear Solid: First 4 Figures announces the huge bust of Snake

Share it:

It seems that a First 4 Figures, famous company that deals with the production of collectible statues, the Metal Gear Solid brand is particularly popular. In fact, a new one has been announced in the last few hours bust of Solid Snake.

The product will arrive on the market in two different versions: one life-size and one smaller in size for fans who want to save space. Unfortunately, no details were provided by the company regarding the price and release date of the product, which was simply announced with a short video showing the 3D render of the bust. In fact, it seems that First 4 Figures has not yet completed the works on this collector's item dedicated to the beloved protagonist of the series and therefore it will be necessary to wait a few weeks before being able to see the first shots of the product. Given the situation, it is therefore difficult for this bust to arrive before next year and pre-orders are likely to start by the end of 2020. If you are interested in purchasing, you can in any case register your e-mail address on the official website of the company, so as to receive a notification when the reservations have started.

We remind you that this is not the first Metal Gear Solid themed First 4 Figures product, since there are already on sale some beautiful statues dedicated to Solid Snake and Psycho Mantis, one of the most famous bosses in the world of video games.

