Metal Gear Solid 5: the PS3 community got nuclear disarmament!

Five years after the release, Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain continues to reserve surprises. Or rather, its multiplayer component, Metal Gear Online.

If you played multiplayer of Hideo Kojima's latest opera on behalf of Konami, then you probably know it's possible build nuclear warheads and store them on your Mother Base. These, in turn, can be stolen by other players and possibly disarmed. The genius of Kojima predicted the eventuality of disarmament of all nuclear warheads in the game – a goal in some ways utopian – and has developed a secret movie that can only be unlocked in this way.

In 2018 the movie was unlocked on PC, but not on a regular basis. It turned out that there were still many newspapers active in the Steam community, and that the unlocking of the video was caused by a glitch. Today, two years later, we return to talk about why PlayStation 3 players have managed to disarm them all, thus obtaining the much desired secret movie, apparently in a legitimate way. The feat, perhaps, has been facilitated by the reduced number of players still active on the old Sony console, but it is equally remarkable. You can also watch the video at the start of the news.