Metal Gear, from Phantom Pain to MG Rising: the soundtracks of the saga now on Spotify!

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Among the most iconic sagas of the entire videogame universe, the franchise of Metal Gear occupies a very special place in the heart of many gamers.

With a complex, layered and fascinating imagination, the brand can boast a large number of related productions. From the first Metal Gear to the evolution in Metal Gear Solid, whose latest incarnation is represented by Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain, passing through Metal Gear Rising or the most recent Metal Gear Survive, declination of this universe born in the phase following the turbulent separation between the streets of Konami and that of Hideo Kojima.

Among the many elements that have contributed to making the saga iconic are also a series of soundtracks exceptionally, now available to the public completely free of charge. The European division of Konami it has announced that many songs taken from them are now present in the digital catalog of Spotify. Progressively introduced on the platform, the Metal Gear soundtracks published on it are now multiple: the complete list can be viewed through the link in the Tweet that can be found at the bottom of this news.

Hideo Kojima, creator of the saga, is currently leading the independent Kojima Productions. After Death Strading, it is not known what the Director's next project is, although rumors of the corridor point insistently in the direction of a horror game signed by Kojima.