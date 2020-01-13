Metacritic users choose their favorite games of 2019 and the decade

The users of Metacritic, the popular internet platform that collects the global averages of all types of media in different categories such as video games, movies, series, albums and more, have chosen their favorite video games so much of 2019 as of this last decade, positioning both the remake of Resident Evil 2 how The Last of Us as the best of their categories, respectively.
Thus, Metacritic users have chosen Resident Evil 2 Remake from Capcom as his 2019 favorite video game, surpassing other great titles this year like Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Death stranding, The Outer Worlds, Devil May Cry 5 or Luigi's Mansion 3, among many others.
For their part, the same users have also chosen their favorite video game of this last decade, positioning The Last of Us Naughty Dog as the first of a list that also includes other great video games of the last ten years as The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Red Dead Redemption 2 or GTA V, among others.
We leave you with the complete rankings by categories, also including the lists of movies and series favorites of both 2019 and the past decade.
Favorite video games of 2019
- Resident Evil 2 Remake
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- Death stranding
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses
- Jedi Star Wars: Fallen Order
- The Outer Worlds
- Control
- Devil May Cry 5
- Luigi's Mansion 3
- Pokémon Sword / Pokémon Shield
Favorite video games of the decade
- The Last of Us
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Mass Effect 2
- Bloodborne
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
- God of war
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Dark souls
2019 favorite movies
- Parasite
- Joker
- The Irishman
- Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood
- Marriage Story
- Avengers: Endgame
- Knives out
- The lighthouse
- Jojo Rabbit
- Ford v Ferrari
Favorite movies of the decade
- Mad Max: Fury Road
- Inception
- The Social Network
- Gravity
- Blade Runner 2049
- Interstellar
- La La Land
- Moonlight
- The Tree of Life
- Whiplash
2019 favorite series
- Watchmen
- Chernobyl
- Fleabag
- Succession
- Stranger Things
- Barry
- The Mandalorian
- BoJack Horseman
- Mr. Robot
- game of Thrones
Favorite Series of the Decade
- Breaking Bad
- game of Thrones
- The Leftovers
- Twin Peaks: The Return
- BoJack Horseman
- Mr. Robot
- Mad men
- Parks and Recreation
- The Americans
- True detective
Source | Metacritic
