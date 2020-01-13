Metacritic users choose their favorite games of 2019 and the decade

Share it:

The users of Metacritic, the popular internet platform that collects the global averages of all types of media in different categories such as video games, movies, series, albums and more, have chosen their favorite video games so much of 2019 as of this last decade, positioning both the remake of Resident Evil 2 how The Last of Us as the best of their categories, respectively.

Resident Evil 2 Remake and The Last of Us

Thus, Metacritic users have chosen Resident Evil 2 Remake from Capcom as his 2019 favorite video game, surpassing other great titles this year like Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Death stranding, The Outer Worlds, Devil May Cry 5 or Luigi's Mansion 3, among many others.

For their part, the same users have also chosen their favorite video game of this last decade, positioning The Last of Us Naughty Dog as the first of a list that also includes other great video games of the last ten years as The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Red Dead Redemption 2 or GTA V, among others.

We leave you with the complete rankings by categories, also including the lists of movies and series favorites of both 2019 and the past decade.

Favorite video games of 2019

Resident Evil 2 Remake Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Death stranding Fire Emblem: Three Houses Jedi Star Wars: Fallen Order The Outer Worlds Control Devil May Cry 5 Luigi's Mansion 3 Pokémon Sword / Pokémon Shield

Favorite video games of the decade

The Last of Us The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Red Dead Redemption 2 Mass Effect 2 Bloodborne The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim God of war Grand Theft Auto V Dark souls

2019 favorite movies

Parasite Joker The Irishman Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood Marriage Story Avengers: Endgame Knives out The lighthouse Jojo Rabbit Ford v Ferrari

Favorite movies of the decade

Mad Max: Fury Road Inception The Social Network Gravity Blade Runner 2049 Interstellar La La Land Moonlight The Tree of Life Whiplash

2019 favorite series

Watchmen Chernobyl Fleabag Succession Stranger Things Barry The Mandalorian BoJack Horseman Mr. Robot game of Thrones

Favorite Series of the Decade

Breaking Bad game of Thrones The Leftovers Twin Peaks: The Return BoJack Horseman Mr. Robot Mad men Parks and Recreation The Americans True detective

Source | Metacritic