Metacritic lists the best games of 2019, exclusive and multiplatform

Already entered the year 2020, Metacritic He has compiled the games with the best score of 2019, both among those that appeared on all platforms and the exclusive ones of each of them. Again, and as in Meristation, the symbolic GOTY for Metacritic was Resident Evil 2, which achieved an excellent average score of 93, being the highest last year. Despite this, it is not enough to enter the privileged list of the 50 best of the decade.

However, it is noteworthy the great work of Capcom throughout 2019, excelling this highly anticipated remake. Metacritic also points out that in the last rales of the present generation, only 9 games exceeded 90 in average, compared to 17 in 2018, almost double. It is the first time also, since 2016, that no game exceeds 93 on average.

The best of the year

In short, these are the best games of the year 2019 for Metacritic.

Playstation 4:

Game of the Year: Resident Evil 2 (93)

(93) Best Exclusive: MLB The Show 19 (86)

Xbox One:

Game of the Year: Resident Evil 2 (93)

Best Exclusive: Gears 5 (84)

Nintendo Switch:

Game of the Year: Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition (93)

(93) Best Exclusive: Fire Emblem: Three Houses (89)

PC:

Game of the Year: Red Dead Redemption 2 (93)

(93) Best Exclusive: Elysiu diskm (91)

If we look back to discover the best games in terms of average grade, we find, in addition to the aforementioned Resident Evil 2, with which Red Dead Redemption 2 It was the best rated game of 2018, with an average score of no less than 97, the same as The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, the best of 2017. In 2016 the winner was Uncharted 4: The Thief's End, with 93, while in 2015 it was Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain, with 95.

Source: Metacritic