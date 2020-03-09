Meta Cooler's death in first person is spectacular.

Share it:

In recent weeks we have talked several times about illustrations created by a great fan of Dragon Ball Z to represent some of the most significant moments of the series and films of Toriyama's opera, considering however the point of view of different characters. This time the protagonist is Meta Cooler.

The first appearance of the immense army of Metal Cooler, android clones of Freeza's fearsome brother, dates back to the feature film Dragon Ball Z: The Invasion of Neo Nameck, released about 28 years ago. In the film claim, The Destiny of the Sayan, we met Cooler, defeated after an intense clash by the Sayan Goku.

However, we discover that, after the collision with the Sun, which took place at the hands of the Sayan, he managed to survive, thanks to theArtificial Intelligence Big Getestar who absorbed his remains and created Metal Coolers accordingly.

Referring to the title of the film, Big Getestar will try to invade the planet Neo Nameck, and of course, the Z Warriors will be able to repel it, but only after intense battles with Cooler. in final clash, Goku and Vegeta, manage to destroy both Freeza's brother and the terrible AI. And it is precisely the moment of Cooler's death that user @ ruto830 wanted to represent from the villain's point of view, as you can see in the post at the bottom of the page.

So once again the talent of this enthusiast returns, who managed to propose with a unique style and idea, a truly significant scene in the Dragon Ball universe, and who had already represented the clash between Goku and Cooler in a ' other illustration.