Messi's message of thanks to all the toilets

Lionel Messi, a Barcelona footballer, this Sunday showed his 'deepest thanks' to the health workers for their work in the fight to overcome the coronavirus crisis.
Yesterday ended the World Week of Health workers and, together with @unicef, I want to send you my deepest thanks for the work you do. Anonymous heroes who endure long days and nights away from their families, so that ours are safe from # COVID19. For continuing, despite everything, his noble commitment to care for pregnant women, and keep children and adolescents protected. _______ Yesterday the World Health Worker Week came to an end and, together with @unicef, I want to express my deepest gratitude for the work they do. Anonymous heroes who endure long days and nights away from their families, so that ours can be safe from # COVID19. For continuing, despite everything, their noble commitment to caring for pregnant women, and keeping children and adolescents protected. #YoMeQuedoEnCasa #StayAtHome #Unicef
Through its official Instagram account, the Argentine player applauded the work of health professionals who fight all over the world to contain the effects of the pandemic.
'Yesterday ended the World Week of Health workers and, together with Unicef, I want to send you my deepest thanks for the work they do', he claimed.
'Anonymous heroes who endure long days and nights away from their families, so that ours are safe from COVID19. For continuing, despite everything, its noble commitment to care for pregnant women, and keep girls, boys and adolescents protected, "he concluded.
