Messi's message of thanks to all the toilets

Yesterday ended the World Week of Health workers and, together with @unicef, I want to send you my deepest thanks for the work you do. Anonymous heroes who endure long days and nights away from their families, so that ours are safe from # COVID19. For continuing, despite everything, his noble commitment to care for pregnant women, and keep children and adolescents protected. _______ Yesterday the World Health Worker Week came to an end and, together with @unicef, I want to express my deepest gratitude for the work they do. Anonymous heroes who endure long days and nights away from their families, so that ours can be safe from # COVID19. For continuing, despite everything, their noble commitment to caring for pregnant women, and keeping children and adolescents protected. #YoMeQuedoEnCasa #StayAtHome #Unicef