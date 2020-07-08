Messi's incredible resemblance to a famous former Spanish player and coach who was all the rage on social media

Share it:

Javier Clemente and his resemblance to Lionel Messi

In the last hours a photo of Javier Clemente became a viral phenomenon due to the physical resemblance to Lionel Messi. A user of Twitter found the finding of the similarity that the former player had with the star of the Barcelona, when the former coach of the Spanish team was in the Athletic de Bilbao in 1969 and He was just promoted to First Division football.

The publication of Nostalgia Futbolera surprised football fans, although the only similarity between the protagonists is covered by the physical figure, given that They both have opposing philosophies about the discipline they practice.

To the Basque native of Barakaldo, Biscay, he is remembered for the methods he applied to strengthen his teams when he was in front of the cast blue albia. The flooded courts in the old San Mamés represented a regular postcard when the coach was directing the Athletic and their differences with Pep Guardiola they led him to marginalize the Catalan France World Cup in 1998.

During his midfielder days Gracious only defended a shirt, the team Basque Country. Unlike what he promoted during his time as technical director, the Spanish had great technique and enormous precision, but a severe injury caused his premature retirement.

Thus, he began his career as a strategist in Spanish promotion teams until he debuted in the Athletic. Following his steps through the Atletico Madrid and the Spanish of Barcelona, received the proposal to direct the Spanish selection, where he stayed for six years and classified The fury to the worlds of 1994 and 1998.

Betis, Olympique de Marseille, Real Sociedad, Tenerife, Murcia, Valladolid and the Sporting de Gijón were other teams where he took his ideas before assuming in the selections of Serbia, Cameroon and Libya.

During his career he won two Leagues, a Copa del Rey and the Africa Cup of Nations. There is also a discrepancy with The flea, Given the Rosario has 36 titles, of which 34 won with the shirt Blaugrana and 2 obtained them with the youth team.

