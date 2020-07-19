Sebastián Piñera announced the five-phase program: limited mobility; transition, in which the degree of isolation decreases; preparation, where the quarantine is lifted for the general population, with the exception of risk groups; Initial opening, in which certain lower risk activities are resumed, minimizing crowds; and advanced opening, where activity is increased, but maintaining self-care measures
Messi's brilliant match at the end of the Spanish League: two shouts and a pass-goal to be as Pichichi for the seventh time in his career
July 19, 2020
1 Min Read
Share it:
Share it:
You may also like
About the author
Lisa Durant
Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.
Get in Touch!
To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.
Recent News
Recent Posts
- Messi's brilliant match at the end of the Spanish League: two shouts and a pass-goal to be as Pichichi for the seventh time in his career
- Shirobako, chaos in China: film removed from the Shanghai Festival candidates for a tweet
- Xbox Series X: will multiplayer be free or accessible only with Xbox Game Pass?
- UnOrdinary: fans are clamoring for an anime adaptation, what are the possibilities?
- Gears Tactics comes out at the end of the year on Xbox One: will it also arrive on Series X?
- ONE PIECE: Zoro inflames the preview of episode 934
- Horizon Zero Dawn on PC: Guerrilla shows the different graphic settings
- Inuyasha Hanyo no Yashahime: Moroha's definitive design revealed!
Add Comment