Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Sebastián Piñera announced the five-phase program: limited mobility; transition, in which the degree of isolation decreases; preparation, where the quarantine is lifted for the general population, with the exception of risk groups; Initial opening, in which certain lower risk activities are resumed, minimizing crowds; and advanced opening, where activity is increased, but maintaining self-care measures

Messi's brilliant match at the end of the Spanish League: two shouts and a pass-goal to be as Pichichi for the seventh time in his career was last modified: by

Share it: