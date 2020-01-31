Messi's anger with Riqui Puig after he made a pipe in training

During the broadcast of the match between the Football Club Barcelona and the Leganés Sports Club in Carrusel Deportivo, Sique Rodríguez has revealed an anecdote that happened months ago, still with Ernesto Valverde as coach.

In a training, Riqui Puig made a pipe to Leo Messi, which bounced a lot with the Catalan canterano. In fact, the Argentine, after receiving this pipe, left the training.

"Just as Ansu Fati fell very well in the locker room, Riqui Puig then no. In fact he had a" clash "with Leo Messi, it is a long time anecdote yes. In a training, from what they told me, Riqui Puig made a pipe in a rondo to Messi and Messi got angry, hit him in the air and left the training".

It should be noted that Riqui Puig, after making a great preseason and being the culé sensation, later, Ernesto Valverde, barely had the canterano promise of Barcelona. In fact, his debut in the League came with Quique Setién as coach in the debut of the Cantabrian against Granada.

With Barcelona's first team he has only played 90 minutes, all with Setién (19 against Granada and 71 against Ibiza). In addition, it should also be noted that Puig gave "I like" to the Instagram photo of Barcelona announcing the goodbye of Ernesto Valverde.