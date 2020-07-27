Share it:

Messi trembles: Cristiano Ronaldo shouted champion with Juventus and stalks La Pulga in the historic title race

The race between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi for being the best footballer of the current era added a new chapter with the consecration of Juventus in the Seria A of Italy, for the ninth consecutive year. Vecchia Signora defeated Sampdoria on the 36th round of Calcio and CR7 held the second league championship since his arrival in Italy, the third personal in the cast of Turin. The Portuguese striker adds a total of 32 titles in his career and it was just two trophies to reach The Flea (34).

It is worth making a caveat, as the Argentine captain of Barcelona is only counted professional tournaments and not youth tournaments, for which the medal of Gold at the Olympics Beijing 2008, nor the title Sub 20 world Holland 2005, both achieved with the Argentine team.

While Lionel Messi conquered the 34 trophies playing for Barcelona from Spain, Cristiano Ronaldo did it wearing the colors of Sporting From Portugal, Manchester United from England the Real Madrid from Spain and Juventus from Italy, Besides two titles achieved with the Selection of Portugal.

Comparative graph of titles of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

The record of La Pulga: 4 Champions League, 10 Spanish League, 6 Copa del Rey, 3 European Super Cup, 8 Spanish Super Cup and 3 Club World Cup. While, the 32 trophies of Cristiano Ronaldo They are: 5 Champions League, 1 Euro Cup, 2 Spanish League, 2 Italian Serie A, 3 Premier League, 1 UEFA Nations League, 2 Copa del Rey, 1 FA Cup / England Cup, 3 European Super Cup, 2 Community Shield / England Super Cup, 2 Spain Super Cup, 1 Italy Super Cup, 1 Portugal Super Cup, 4 Club World Cup, 2 England League Cup.

The list of CR7 titles in the different clubs and their Selection is distributed as follows: 3 went with Juventus (two Serie A and 1 Italian Super Cup); 16 with Real Madrid (4 Champions League, 2 Spanish League, 2 Copa del Rey, 3 European Super Cup, 2 Spanish Super Cup and 3 Club World Cup); 10 with Manchester United (1 Champions League, 3 Premier League, 2 Community Shield or England Super Cup, 1 FA Cup or England Cup, 2 England League Cup and 1 Club World Cup); 1 with Sporting de Portugal (Portuguese Cup); and 2 with the Selection of Portugal (1 Eurocup and 1 UEFA Nations League).

THE 34 TITLES THAT LIONEL MESSI WON IN HIS CAREER

4 Champions League (2006, 2009, 2011 and 2015)

10 League of Spain (2005, 2006, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2018 and 2019)

6 Copa del Rey (2009, 2012, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018)

3 European Super Cup (2009, 2011 and 2015)

8 Spain Supercup (2005, 2006, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2016 and 2018)

3 Club World Cup (2009, 2011 and 2015)

* It should be noted that only professional titles are counted, so the medal of Gold at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games, nor the title Netherlands U20 World Cup 2005 wearing the colors of the Argentine team

THE 32 TITLES THAT CRISTIANO RONALDO WON IN HIS CAREER

5 Champions League (2008, 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2018)

1 Eurocup (2016)

2 League of Spain (2012 and 2017)

2 Italian League (2019 and 2020)

3 Premier League (2007, 2008 and 2009)

1 UEFA Nations League (2019)

2 King's Cup (2011 and 2014)

1 FA Cup / England Cup (2004)

3 European Super Cup (2014, 2016 and 2017)

2 Community Shield / England Super Cup (2007 and 2008)

2 Spanish Super Cup (2012 and 2017)

1 Italian Super Cup (2019)

1 Portuguese Super Cup (2002)

4 Club World Cup / International Cup (2008, 2014, 2016 and 2017)

2 England League Cup (2006 and 2009)