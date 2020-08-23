Messi, say goodbye to Barcelona, ​​even for a little while …

Share it:

The continuity of Lionel Messi keeps Barcelona in suspense (Photo: Reuters)

Messi’s today is to resolve a dilemma and a conflict.

The dilemma is to leave or stay in Barcelona, ​​which has hired him until June 2021. And the conflict is his confrontation with Josep María Bartomeu, president of the institution with whom one does not speak.

This relational break with Bartomeu comes from February of this year when Messi took reliable knowledge that the club president had hired for 1,100,000 euros to the company “I3 Ventures” with a despicable objective: to handle false news (fake news) through social networks through trolls against former managers and leading players. By the way, the president admitted such a hiring but told him to his face that it was for “Improve the image of the club and not to insult its members”.

That was how among the falsehoods that muddied the Xavi Hernandez, Carles Puyol o Pep Guardiola Candidates to compete with Bartomeu in the next elections in March 2021 also fell; that is Joan Laporta, Jaume Roures or Victor Font.

The campaign of defamation and derision against these actors had as its sole objective weigh Bartomeu’s management strongly backed by the most important media holding company in Catalonia: Grupo Godó de Comunicaciones (successors to Count de Godó), owner of La Vanguardia, Mundo Deportivo, Barça TV, RAC 1 and RAC 105 (radios), among others.

It was thus that Messi was able to deduce what President Bartomeu never frankly explained to him and that it was always in the opposite direction to his required opinion regarding players and coaches. Belatedly and upset, Messi found a response to the games –among others– of Dani Alves (2016) and Neymar (2017). Bartomeu did not listen to him then and these players continued to shine and obtain titles either at Juventus or at PSG.

The painful image of Messi taking his temples in the locker room after 2-8 against Bayern Munich not only reflected the despair at such a catastrophic defeat; was also think about how you would get out of such chaos within an institution whose president manages the incorporations and the expiration of the contracts at will.

In the middle of this conflict is the best soccer player in the world who he just wants to play, win, have fun and have fun and suddenly he sees how a board of directors makes decisions whose results will always have him as the primary subject of frustrations.

Here are some deductions:

– If Barcelona is reborn and wins, it will be due to the arrival of Ronald Koeman and his assistant Henrik Larsson.

– If Barcelona does not revert by winning the next League, the Copa del Rey and the Champions League will be “Because Messi is no longer the same and that we form a team for him” (blatant lie),

– If Laporta, Roures or Font win the elections it will be because Messi “strongly influenced” with his signals and statements because he wanted Andrés to return Iniesta from Japan to be the sports secretary with Carles Puyol as second and Xavi Hernández as chief technical director.

– If the official list wins it will be because “he knew how to oppose” the Messi’s whims who wanted Luis Suárez -and eventually- Piqué, Busquets or Vidal not to leave, as well as in the past he had opposed the departure of Neymar, Dani Alves, Jose Manuel Pinto, Valverde -which caused him a personal displeasure with Abidal- or the arrival of Setien (another lie) …

His contract ends in mid-2021 (Photo: Reuters)

His figure is so strong and decisive that he will always be essential, but he will be to blame for something if things do not work out.

There is no doubt that Messi’s decisions ceased to be of a filial paternal nature because the opinion of his wife Antonela is as accurate as it is decisive and both she and the three children –Thiago, Mateo and Ciro– are comfortably identified with Barcelona, its people, its schools, neighbors and friends. So much so that when they come to spend a few days in Rosario, the boys miss each other, they want to go back.

The entire family and commercial structure is in Barcelona where the Messi brand is based. The offices are located on Avenida Diagonal in front of the Princesa Sofía hotel, about 500 meters from the Camp Nou and about ten people work there. It is there where Don Jorge, his father and at the same time the architect of such a lavish present, performs his daily tasks as CEO of the brand, whose marketing is directed by Pau Negri, a former vice president of Laporta management, opponent of the current club president. Here is another point of disagreement between Messi and Bartomeu.

These are some of the reasons why Messi’s dilemma already has an answer. And it leads us to assume that Lio will stay in Barcelona even though his friend Javier Pupi Zanetti –a wonderful person in every way– is waiting for you to give you the Inter jersey, a society of which he is vice president, symbol of Milan, the city where the Messi family bought an apartment last month.

But it is not about concocting a fantasy outside of Barcelona to continue to compete at the highest level with the obligation to always win, endure pressure and play two games a week: League, National Cup or Champions. Rather, it is understood that a way of withdrawing from the internal political struggle from which is involuntary hostage is to interrupt the link with Barça for a while. Exempt from the fire zone that will be the next elections Well, although these are anticipated from March to January, the League, the King’s Cup and the Champions League will have started and it will be late. And Messi is not just an “accuser” of injuries to wait until June without playing when his contract expires. On the contrary, his happy moments are when he plays, when his talent wraps the ball in velvet.

An alternative with a huge future for paradigmatic players will once again be the U.S from North America. It will no longer be a matter of fulfilling the role of the pioneers such as Pelé or Chinaglia in the 70s, nor Carlos Alberto or Beckenbauer in the 80s or David Beckham in the 2000s. Now soccer in the USA has taken off and is fulfilling the first stage of its evolution. It will be a place for soccer players to enjoy playing, decompress the pressures of Latinidad, sustain the quality of life for themselves and their families without devaluing levels of competitiveness and, in turn, remain with greater physical integrity to serve their national teams. national.

This would be the hypothetical –and impossible, why deny it– case of Leo Messi. Train, play, live very well, enjoy family, play, walk freely through the streets and play without stress or extreme pressure in exchange for a salary proportional to the phenomenon to be produced. This would allow him to give more time and energy to the national team and get excited about the next and last World Cup of his career than if “something happened to Qatar” -all is possible- it would be played there, in the United States..

Since none of this will happen Leo will continue to be involuntarily involved in an internal matter of Barcelona which has other political and social implications in the Catalonia region and in the Kingdom of Spain. And the Dutch Ronald Koeman, his new coach, has not yet proposed the benefit plan for the upcoming season. In other words, he has not yet answered Messi some simple questions:

A) Will you play all the scheduled games?

B) Will you play every minute of scheduled matches?

C) Will you only play a few scheduled games but all the time?

D) Will you only play a few scheduled games and not all the time?

Only one thing is indisputably clear: Messi deserves to be happy because he makes us happy to see him play and lately his face reflects disappointment and bitterness . You cannot overcome rivals and leadership decisions and the best player in the world, an exceptional teammate, a man of such dimension, should not be held hostage by someone else’s political ambition.

Isn’t it the time to get away from Barcelona a little bit?

In that case Messi will continue to be Messi …

