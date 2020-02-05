Messi replies to Abidal: "If you talk about players you should give names because everyone is getting dirty"

This tuesday SPORT newspaper He exclusively produced an interview with the sports director of the Barcelona Football Club, Eric Abidal. In this talk, the French commented when the departure of Ernesto Valverde From Barcelona.

Messi's answer to Abidal on Instagram

Abidal said the following regarding the Txingurri. "After the Classic we began to make the progress of Valverde. Many players were not satisfied or worked hard." A phrase that disliked team captain Leo Messi.

The Argentine has communicated his opinion regarding the words of Abidal in SPORT on his Instagram account. "I honestly don't like doing these things but I think that everyone has to be responsible for their tasks and take care of their decisions. The players of what happens on the court and we are also the first to recognize when we were not well. Those responsible for the area of ​​sports management must also assume their responsibilities and above all take charge of the decisions they make. By last, I think that when talking about players, we should give names because otherwise we are getting dirty to everyone and feeding things that are said and are not true".

Abidal's surroundings, to BE

The environment of Eric Abidal expressed his feelings to the SER Chain through Santi Ovalle after the comments made by Leo Messi. The French version is that Messi has "misunderstood" his words. That the statements in SPORT "were not addressed to him" and that it was a "perception of Abidal himself."

The exit of Valverde

This crossing of statements comes after Eric Abidal tried to explain Ernesto Valverde's abrupt departure from Barcelona. From various media it has been claimed that the dressing room had tired of Valverde and therefore the board had decided to make that decision.

Something that came to confirm in his own way Abidal on Tuesday and, obviously, has not sat well in the locker room. You just have to see the answer of the captain, Leo Messi. It should also be noted that It was Abidal who traveled expressly to Qatar to try to convince Xavi that he took the team before going to Quique Setién. Something that, by the way, has denied the Abidal himself although Xavi came to say that it was true.