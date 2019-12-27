Messi: "Now I look more at whether the goalkeeper moves before, if he takes a step or not … I study it more"

Argentine FC Barcelona striker Leo Messi said that in recent years he jumps to the grass "less and less mentalized in the goal, and more in the game" despite being the top historical scorer, with 432 goals, from LaLiga, one of the "cutest" records, according to him, of the six-time Golden Ball curriculum.

"Every time I go out on the court I get less mentalized in the goal and more in the game. Being the scorer of this league, with what the Spanish league means, is special. The truth is that I think it is one of the most beautiful records I have, "he said in an interview, on the occasion of LaLiga's 90th anniversary, which can be seen on Movistar +, LaLigaTV Bar and Gol TV.

Messi recalled that in the early years he had a hard time "making many goals", because "he was wrong or not lucky." "I remember Eto'o telling me: the day you start to score goals you will be … because he had many occasions and did not convert. Until one day I uncovered, he entered, "the Barca player recalled.

About his formula to achieve so many goals for the free kick, Messi explained that he spends more time than before. "Yes, in this last time I looked again and especially in the free throws to see if the goalkeeper moves before, if he takes the step, if not, how he reacts, how for the barrier… the truth is that now I study it a little more, "he admitted.

In this regard, the Argentine international said he was improving the work "with training." "The nap? We have a very strong pace that depends a lot on the boys. We finish training, I get home to eat fast, go out and go to look for them at school and we depend a lot on that. I had a short nap"joked Valverde's pupil.