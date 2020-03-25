Sports

Messi makes a significant monetary donation to fight the coronavirus

March 24, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
Share it:

The captain of the Barca is supportive on and off the court. This time, the CLÍNIC Hospital of Barcelona He thanked him for the monetary contribution he made to the health center in question to fight against the coronavirus.

The Argentine, who was preceded in terms of monetary contributions, refers to the Real Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo or Pep Guardiola, donated about a million euros to be shared among the CLÍNIC Hospital of Barcelona and a Hospital in his native country, Argentina, as Cadena SER learned.

Through the official account of Twitter, the CLINIC Hospital thanked the gesture of the Argentine star: "Thank you very much Leo, for your commitment and support, "they wrote.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.