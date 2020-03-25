Messi makes a significant monetary donation to fight the coronavirus

The captain of the Barca is supportive on and off the court. This time, the CLÍNIC Hospital of Barcelona He thanked him for the monetary contribution he made to the health center in question to fight against the coronavirus.

The Argentine, who was preceded in terms of monetary contributions, refers to the Real Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo or Pep Guardiola, donated about a million euros to be shared among the CLÍNIC Hospital of Barcelona and a Hospital in his native country, Argentina, as Cadena SER learned.

Through the official account of Twitter, the CLINIC Hospital thanked the gesture of the Argentine star: "Thank you very much Leo, for your commitment and support, "they wrote.