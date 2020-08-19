Messi-Koeman Summit: a secret meeting to define the future of the Argentine at Barcelona

Share it:

Josep Maria Bartomeu plans to organize a meeting with Lionel Messi and Koeman (EFE / Quique Garc)

Due to the uncertainty that exists regarding the future of Lionel Messi, in Barcelona they put first and started the "seduction operation", something that Josep María Bartomeu himself made clear at a press conference.

"Messi is still the best player in the world. It's number 1 and we have it. And every project that is done is done thinking about that and growing its qualities. In the new project Koeman counts on Messi ”, explained the Barça president, making it clear that the future of the club will be built around the figure of the Argentine footballer. And, to reaffirm this concept, he added that "I have spoken with Koeman and he has told me that Messi is the pillar of his project."

Before speaking to the media, the manager played his first card and picked up the phone to talk to Jorge Messi, father and representative of the Argentine athlete. As reported The spar, program that is emitted by SER string, Bartomeu told the agent that the flea it is non-transferable and a fundamental piece within the institution.

Jorge listened carefully to the president's words culé, although he clarified that Leo "is worried" and has made it clear that Who they have to convince and who they have to talk to is Lionel Messi himself.

With this scenario raised, Bartomeu intends to perform a vital conclave for the future of Barcelona this weekend. In this meeting in which the future of the team will also be discussed Lionel Messi and Ronald Koeman will be present, the brand new technical director of the Barça team. There they will show him the new project at '10' and will try to convince him to remain linked to the institution. The 33-year-old Argentine currently has a contract until June 2021 and an exit clause of 700 million.

Lionel Messi will listen to Barcelona's new project before defining his future (Manu Fernandez / Pool via REUTERS)

In addition to public praise for La Pulga, the president culé He also showed other letters before organizing this momentous meeting. For example, he made the decision to fire Eric Abidal, who was in charge of carrying out the negotiations in the transfer market.

After the departure of Ernesto Valverde there was a short circuit between the squad and the former French defender. The then sports director said that "many players were not satisfied or worked hard and there was also an issue of internal communication." These words did not go down well with the captain, who did not hesitate to answer him: “I honestly do not like doing these things, but I believe that everyone should be responsible for their tasks and take charge of their decisions. The players of what happens on the court and we are also the first to recognize when we were not well. Those responsible for the sports management area must also assume their responsibilities and above all take charge of the decisions they make. Lastly, I think that when talking about players, names should be given because otherwise we are all getting dirty and feeding things that are said and are not true ”.

The replacement for the former French athlete within the technical secretariat will be Ramón Planes, who was his second in command.

Bartomeu announced at a press conference that, in addition to Lionel Messi, the team's non-transferable will be Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Clement Lenglet, Frenkie De Jong, Semedo, Osumane Dembélé, Ansu Fati and Antoine Griezmann. In this way, he hinted that several important figures, such as Luis Suárez, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, Arturo Vidal or Ivan Rakitic could have the transferable poster.

It is worth noting that within this second roster, the Uruguayan striker and the Spanish left-back stand out, who are members of Leo's intimate nucleus within Barcelona. The Argentine usually get together to eat or go on vacation with them.

Crouching and waiting for what happens in this conclave will be three clubs: Inter, PSG and Manchester City. Aided by Chinese, Qatari or Emirati investors, respectively, these three institutions are some of the few that could cope with the hiring of the Argentine.

