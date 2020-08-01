Messi, in his labyrinth: the reasons why Barcelona should be concerned and the two times that the Flea almost slammed the door

Share it:

La Pulga, after the defeat against Osasuna on the same day in which Real Madrid became champion of the Spanish League

The coronavirus crisis is making everyone think and rethink their lives. Also to Lionel MessiOf course, once again you are faced with the dilemma. Do you stay at Barcelona or try another team, another football, another country? He could stay forever, indulge in a Spanish “groundhog day” until that landing in Newell’s that will one day happen. Or he could take the step forward and, after two certain possibilities that years ago he preferred to miss, confirm that the third is defeated and give a new boost to his career.

"Groundhog Day" is a 1993 film in which the protagonist, Bill Murray, repeats over and over again the same day of his life. In Spain it was baptized as "Trapped in time". Messi has been experiencing the same things for years and again in his club. Stuck at Barça?

In recent weeks there has been talk of Manchester City and Inter, but more important than what is said is what is not said, what is not seen. And what is not said and is not seen is that in these final years of his career, Messi increasingly receives offers from various clubs and countries. There are three reasons that explain it.

One is as obvious as it is understandable: Messi is one of the best players of all time and it is still possible to hire him, he is still available on the market. There is a window of a few years left to strike, but it exists. And the fewer years left, the more the offers, the amounts and the originality of the proposals grow. Some sound unimaginable, and not just those of Chinese, Russian, and Arab tycoons. An example: for years the president of Real Madrid, Florentino Pérez, methodically approached the Messi offering the “10” to wear white. The response, sources from those conversations pointed out to Infobae, it was always "no", but Florentino kept insisting. Sometimes with arguments much more powerful than money or sport. It did not reach him, he continues waiting.

A second reason derives from the first: in this final stretch in which the offers grow, so do the temptations for the “Messi factory”. The suggestion that you could search for new beaches is a letter that any star player always uses, more openly or more subtly, in the renewal of the contract that links him to his club. Not to mention if Messi is negotiating with Barcelona. The temptation to do even more fabulous business is always present. Because there are many times that Messi has been offered more money than he wins at Barça, but this could be the first in which the difference is so much that the Catalan club is left without arguments.

And so we come to the third reason, which is relatively new and clearly the most important: that of Barcelona is today a sportingly exhausted project. It may be motivating again, but it is not now, and it is not clear that this can change in a matter of months. That big difference in money that Messi could achieve by giving himself to the siren songs of Arab, Russian or Chinese mega-billionaires was never enough reason to leave Barça. But if the sports project does not exist and the Barça treasury is no longer convincing, the desire to find other beaches grows.

The latter is very clear in the statements that Messi made months ago to Sports world, the more than centennial Barcelona newspaper. Will you stay forever in Barcelona?

“I have already said it many times that my idea is that and as long as the club and the people continue to want that from me there will never be any problem. Many times I also said that I would like to be and that we are all well, the club, that people are happy with the team there is, that there is a winning project and we continue to opt for all the titles as we always did in this club. That's my idea, stay in this club. I want to win another Champions League, I want to continue winning Leagues and I always aspire to that"

Messi and Guardiola: in 2016, La Pulga was tempted to reissue the duo in Manchester City (Shutterstock)

That is a "yes, but no" on the part of Messi. The club has long failed to aspire to all titles, and the blow in the last two editions of the Champions League was brutal. Hence it is so, but so important the second leg against Napoli on Saturday August 8 at the Camp Nou. Being eliminated at home would be devastating, but it would also be a bad performance later in the Lisbon "bubble", home of the quarterfinals, semifinals and final of the tournament.

Demolishing for the team and its fans, but also because it could finish convincing Messi that there is no sporting sense in continuing in Barcelona. You have to reread part of the statement a few lines ago: "I would like to be there and that we are all well, the club, that people are happy with the team there is, that there is a winning project and we continue to opt for all titles as we always did in this club. That's my idea, stay in this club. I want to win another Champions League, I want to continue winning Leagues and I always aspire to that ”.

Neither the players are well, nor are the people happy, nor is the project a winner, nor is it all titles eligible. And winning another Champions League is something that Barcelona has been waiting for five years. Meanwhile, Real Madrid added three in a row and Messi's team was staggeringly eliminated by Roma in 2018 and Liverpool in 2019.

Two weeks ago, when Barcelona finished serving the League on a layup for Real Madrid, falling 2-1 against Osasuna at the Camp Nou, Messi spoke so clearly that nobody can be distracted at his club anymore.

“We didn't want to end this way, but it also marks a little bit how the year went. A very irregular team, very weak, who beat them by intensity, by desire, who create us very easily and score goals. During the year we lost a lot of points, we were irregular and this game indicates a little what our year was. ” Messi does not seem to be willing to tolerate another year of the same thing: "We must do self-criticism, starting with ourselves, but a global self-criticism." The key word here is "global". Days before, Luis Suárez, Messi's best friend on the team, had also been very hard with the team and club present.

Chilean Arturo Vidal joined them with striking clarity days ago in Win Sports TV. "People want titles," he admitted. And when asked about Quique Setién, the coach, he broke down an analysis that will have left more than one on the board of directors open-mouthed: “We try to adapt and when the season ends (we have to) choose Barcelona's future well . If the same coach is going to follow, if they are going to bring players, if they are going to follow the same ones. You have to think well about the future because Barcelona must always be fighting all the titles and for some reason it is the best team in the world ”.

Lighter, water. If Messi decides to leave the club where he plays since he was 13 years old, that saying that says that the third one is the defeated will be good.

The first time he was very, very close to leaving was in 2014. "I'm leaving," Messi told Tito Vilanova on April 19 of that year. It was not a question of money, he explained, although he and his family were very upset after confirming that the Brazilian Neymar, star signing in that season, was collecting more money than the best in the world. Messi was very upset, but Vilanova disarmed him with a question: "Where are you going to go, to PSG?". The former Barcelona coach would die six days later, after two years fighting cancer.

In those times Jorge Messi had raised with Barcelona his desire that the club pay at least part of the millionaire fine in the judicial process for tax evasion that he and his son had been facing for some time. The club said "no", and so when In 2016 Josep Guardiola became coach of Manchester City, a question came to Barcelona: "Are you coming, Leo?".

The story was revealed to Infobae by someone who knows very well the movements of the 10 in recent years. And although it is true that the relationship between the coach and the player had worn out and ended badly after the very successful four years they lived between 2008 and 2012, a player like Messi does not eat glass: he knows the importance of having a good coach, a coach as winning as his players. Marcelo Bielsa? At the time, it was not the Messi who asked for Gerardo Martino, although they did approve when consulted. Years later, everything is possibleEven a candidate for president – the elections in Barcelona are in a few months – sits down to agree with Messi a coach, if that serves to retain him in the club.

And an asterisk next to Manchester City: a dispatch decision brought his dream of having Messi back to life. City had been left out of the next edition of the Champions League by UEFA decision, but the Arbitration Court of Sport (TAS) ordered that the British team be enabled for 2020/2021. Going to a team outside the Champions League would not make sense for Messi. Jump to one that aspires to everything, yes.

Simon Kuper, star columnist for Financial Times, is writing a book about Barcelona in which Messi has a very special space, and is very interested in the power of the Argentine in the club. A silent power (lately less), but enormous, Kuper pointed out to Infobae in a recent interview.

"Messi did not happen with Maradona, with Cruyff or with Ronaldinho. He became the most powerful person in the club. How is a club organized around a single person who is not the president, but has more power than the president? ”

Apparently lately, it is not organized exactly well, it does not seem that the Barcelona leadership has found a return to the matter. Despite this, Kuper believes that leaving the Catalan club would be a risk for the Argentine.

Barcelona has not won the Champions since the 2014/2015 season

“If you want to be good every week, you cannot afford not to lead a boring life. You cannot be distracted. Let's say Messi is going to Manchester City. It is a new country, with a new school for your children, a new language, new teammates … That type of transition is not compatible with being the best of all every week ".

It may or may not coincide with the fact that Messi is the best every week, although the fact that the Spanish season ended as top scorer, assistant and gambeteador makes it difficult to question it. Even so, Kuper believes that the Argentine is no longer as well accompanied as until a few years ago, and that Messi is not the same either. Barcelona, ​​he says, is out of date: “They are an old team, they cannot cover the field as before, not like Liverpool does. Messi was a very good defender, exerted great pressure on rivals, and he does not do it anymore. And players like Piqué and Busquets are the best in their positions, but they also aged. They lost Neymar, it's an old team, and it even buys old players. If you compare Barcelona to Liverpool, they cover fewer spaces ”.

It is worth then to put the sight back on some data: Messi was twice very close to leaving Barcelona and he did not. Messi receives offers of all kinds. Messi wants to win the Champions League and fight at the high level, and that has not been happening in recent years. And Messi has a family who lives very happily in Barcelona, ​​but who could perhaps adapt to Italy or the United Kingdom for a couple of years: something like "Dad needs a shock in his mind and his football to arrive in November 2022 at Qatar World Cup in the best shape ”. And one more fact: Messi still does not renew his contract beyond 2021. And, in fact, he can cancel it whenever he wants. The destination is not Newell’s or the American MLS, for that there is still time. But Barcelona has reason to be concerned.