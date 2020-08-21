Messi in doubt: the phrases that expose the uncertainty that exists about the future of Leo in Barcelona

Share it:

“I don’t know if I have to convince him,” said the Barcelona coach about Messi

It was a private meeting, almost secret. A talk of which it is only known that they were Lionel Messi and Ronald Koeman. No details are known about the place, the duration or if there were more members in the conclave. Only one sentence of doubts was leaked, shocking, that the Rosario footballer would have issued and transformed it into the cover of all sports newspapers on the planet. Too many questions around the figure of the symbol of the Barcelona, a symptom that he is truly evaluating his departure regardless of the versions that have surrounded him for several weeks and intensified in the most recent hours.

Rumors come and go. Although there are some phrases that can mark the forcefulness of the moment of uncertainty that sprinkles the sky of Blaugrana. From the president Josep Bartomeu, even the young man Pedri and his innocent statement in his formal presentation as reinforcement. Messi can leave the club that opened its doors to him in September 2000 thinking that he would never leave again. Or if…

The first to touch on the subject was President Bartomeu in the interview he gave at 2-8 hours against Bayern Munich, which marked an end point for an era at the club and was a spring of the profound changes that have been developing. The top manager he insisted that Messi will not leave, but his statements left glimpse the disgust inside the Rosario family. Quite a sign if the specific weight of the president’s words is taken into account.

“I spoke with Jorge Messi. He told me what we all know and what happens to all of us, that there is a strong disappointment,” Bartomeu acknowledged (Photo: Reuters)

“I spoke with Jorge Messi. He told me what we all know and what happens to all of us, that there is a strong disappointment “, he counted in one of the sections. “Messi is disappointed and frustrated as we all are”, he reiterated in another of the passages. In all the parts he made reference to Leo, he automatically added an affirmation of continuity to his mouth. “He has a contract until 2021 and he knows it”, clarified on the one hand. “It has been painful but you have to get up and create hope and think how we will all remake it”, was another of the messages he sent from the media. “It is not an end of the cycle, because a new cycle would be without Messi, and Messi will continue”, he sought to dispel the rumors forcefully.

What was said by Bartomeu must be dissected and understood that talking about Messi’s pain says much more than he says in his few words. Given the usual secrecy around the Leo, it is not common to hear phrases of this style.

However, those statements by the president who called for elections for March 2021 add more weight if they are complemented with those said by Koeman in his presentation as a coach. “I don’t know if I have to convince Messi. I don’t know if it’s yes or no, I don’t know. He is the best player in the world and you want to have the best player in the world on your team. For my part, I love working with Messi because he wins you games. If you have the performance you’ve always shown, I would be very happy if you want to stay. He still has a contract, but as of today he is talking to him. But because he is captain … ”, launched the Dutch DT sitting next to Bartomeu. One more piece to understand the puzzle that is put together indoors.

To this we must add a statement from naivety. A simple expression of desire that from the ignorance of what happens in the fine line of the club marks the feeling that predominates in Catalonia. The young Pedri, who at 17 years old landed as a reinforcement from Las Palmas, spoke of his desire to be with Messi: “I want to learn from the best, who is here and I hope he stays …”.

“I want to learn from the best, who is here and I hope he stays …”, Pedri said in his presentation (Photo: Reuters)

The cocktail has a few more ingredients. Other pieces of the puzzle lost in the timeline. “I want to be at Barcelona as much as I can, do my whole career because this is my home. I also don’t want to have a long contract and stay here because I have a contract, but because I want to be physically well, play and be important and see that there is a winning project. I want keep winning things at the club, I want to keep getting important things. The most important thing for me is to have a winning project, ”he warned in September 2019 after some setbacks. The bad feelings intensified: Barcelona was eliminated from the Copa del Rey (in the quarterfinals), the Spanish Super Cup (in the semifinals), the Champions League (in the quarterfinals) and lost the League to Real Madrid.

That interview with the newspaper Sport from a year ago, today it takes on a more than special meaning. Although to understand the magnitude of the decision that Leo is chewing in the tranquility of the Pyrenees of Catalonia, we must also position ourselves on his words from a few months ago. “I always say that I don’t want to leave here. I have the dream of being able to play at Newell’s, but I don’t know if it will happen because today I have a family and it is ahead of my wishes. I will try to convince the family, because you have to convince the children too. Thiago is great, he has his friends. When I fuck him, we’re going somewhere, he doesn’t like it at all. We are in Argentina for a month and she already wants to go back with her friends ”, she explained in TyC Sports on the weight of making a decision that will also affect his wife Antonella and their three children.

