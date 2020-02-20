Messi: "If Bartomeu convinced me? The truth is that I see it strange that something like this happens"

Lionel messi He has given an interview on Wednesday to Mundo Deportivo, a Catalan sports newspaper, in which he spoke about the latest news of the Barcelona Football Club, including the exclusive news taken this Monday by SER Cataluña about the link between the Catalan team and the I3 Ventures company.

As the club itself acknowledged, Barcelona had hired the services of this company years ago, which had published through messages and social networks some messages against people like Joan Laporta, Jaume Roures or even some players of the first team.

Obviously, Barcelona unchecked all this, making it clear that they were unaware that I3 Ventures had promoted all of this and announced on Tuesday that they had broken their contract with that company.

Messi's opinion

Above all this was pronounced Lionel Messi. "The president told us what he made public, the same thing he said in a press conference. What was the situation, what had happened … I can't say much more. The same thing everyone knows is what he told us. Yes I was convinced by their explanations? The truth is that I find it strange that something like this happens, but they also said that there would be evidence. We cannot say much and wait to see what happens with all this. I really thought it was a strange subject".

Relationship with Eric Abidal

Messi also refers in the interview to his controversial response to Eric Abidal when he said there were players who were not satisfied or "worked hard." The Argentine has insisted that "we should give names" when talking about the players of Barcelona. "Those responsible for the area of ​​sports management also they must assume their responsibilities and especially the decisions they make", has added.

The city of Barcelona

In addition, the Blaugrana star explains how he feels in Barcelona. "I love Barcelona, ​​although Rosario missed a lot. This is my home. I spent more time here than in Argentina, "he said. From his daily life he emphasizes that he has the possibility of" spending a lot of time "with his children:" We have a very normal life that I like because I like the routine both in my profession and in my life".