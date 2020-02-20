Messi: "I thought it was crazy, I couldn't let it attack me"

The management of the culé directive

"I felt that Abidal was attacking the locker room, it bothered me that someone from the club said so. I thought it was crazy, that's why I came out to clarify it I think I couldn't let Abidal attack me"

"It bothered me about both senses: because it attacked the locker room and then it affected me on a personal level because it is already said a lot that I make decisions and command, which is not true."

The departure of Valverde and arrival of Setién

"A great person was leaving, many times they marked him punctual matches where we were responsible."

"I can't find an explanation for Liverpool, It is difficult to explain".

"If we want to opt for the Champions League we have to keep growing and a lot because today for today it is not enough for us to fight for the Champions. "

"It gives me a lot of freedom, I made 9 fake, I ripped out, it gives me enough freedom

to do superiority. "

"I already knew him, a very close person very talkative".

The return of Neymar

"Ney is one of the best in the worldI would love it to come back. He was a very happy person, he had fun both on and off the court. "

"It's normal for people to resent Ney for the way he left, it bothered me too, but in the end we all want to win. He is looking forward to coming back, last year he did a lot to come back and he is sorry for what he has done"

Your continuity in the club

"I already said it many times, my idea is to be here for me there will never be any problem staying. My idea is to continue in this club, win another Champions League, win more Leagues. It never occurred to me to leave, if the club wants for me no problem"