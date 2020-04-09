Sports

Messi denies a possible march to Inter Milan

April 9, 2020
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
Lionel Messi wanted to go through some information from the TNT Sports media, according to which the Argentine footballer had the intention of calling at Inter Milan along with Thiago Almada, young Argentine pearl of Vélez.

The storie of Leo Messi on Instagram
/ Instagram

Messi has denied such information and also two others. In the same tweet, the fact that I have paid Ronaldinho's bail so that he could get out of jail, because according to this means the bail was paid from Barcelona.

In addition, he also took advantage to ensure that the information according to which Messi has a future return to Newell's it is also a lie.

