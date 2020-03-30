Messi announces a drop in salary of 70% of Barcelona players and criticizes the club

The captain of Barcelona, Leo Messi, was the first to officially communicate the 70% drop in salary of the players of the first squad of Barcelona.

He has done so through a joint statement by the staff on his social networks: "For our part, the time has come to announce that, apart from the reduction of 70% of our salary during the State of Alarm, we are going to make some contributions also so that club employees can collect 100% of their salary while this situation lasts. "

He has also criticized the club: "It never ceases to amaze us that from within the club there were those who tried to put us under magnifying glass and try add pressure to do something that we always knew we would do. In fact, if the agreement has been delayed for a few days, it is simply because we were looking for a formulato help the club and also its workers in these difficult times (…) If we did not speak until now it was because the priority for us was to find solutions that were real to help the club, but also those who were most affected were going to be faced with this situation. "

In addition, the Argentine, has assured: "Our will has always been to apply a decrease in the salary that we receive because we fully understand that it is a exceptional situation ".

The Barça squad closes the statement with a message of encouragement for all: "We do not want to say goodbye without sending an affectionate greeting and a lot of strength to all the culers who are having a hard time in these very difficult times, as well as to all those who patiently await the end of this crisis in their homes. Very soon we will get out of this and we'll all do it together. "