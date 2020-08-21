“Messi and the young people”: what is the project that Barcelona prepares for a historic restructuring is like

Share it:

Messi is thought as the pillar of the new era that will be lived

"Extensive restructuring": That was the first sentence that Barcelona issued to announce the profound changes that it will carry out as a result of the historic elimination in the Champions League after falling 8-2. Change of coach, technical secretary and announcement of elections were the initial steps, almost instinctive. Fine work is missing: purification of the campus and the football reconstruction.

"We want to build the project with the youth and Messi", warned the new technical secretary Ramón Planes in statements that the Spanish portal replied Brand. The leader assumed the position left vacant in the last hours by Éric Abidal, the former footballer who was in the eye of the hurricane both for his decisions and for an old short-circuit with the Argentine captain.

A concise phrase from Plans that shows the plan on which the club will work if the pieces of the puzzle are added. Among those “non-transferable” of Josep Bartomeu and those that “must be changed” in the words of Ronald Koeman when he was in command of the Dutch national team and he still did not imagine that he was going to have to head a deep recycling cycle in the Blaugrana.

The first, elementary step is to seduce Messi himself with this project that he must lead to guide young people. The 33-year-old captain interrupted his vacation to meet Koeman face to face in the city. A key meeting to find out if this slogan that Planes launched has sustainability or if Leo will finally slam the door on Blaugrana, forcing to reformulate everything. “It is normal for them to talk, he is the captain of the team and the best in the world and in history. They are private encounters "The technical secretary warned about that secret summit.

If they manage to confirm the central axis of the project, the line must begin to be seen from the side of the reinforcements that were already confirmed before the Lisbon catastrophe: the Portuguese attacker Francisco Trincao 20-year-old and the 17-year-old midfielder Pedro González López (Pedri), who signed his contract in the last hours. "I want to learn from the best, who is here and I hope he stays …"Pedri dreamed at the press conference of his presentation when referring to Messi.

Pedri, 17, was presented as a new Barcelona reinforcement (Photo: Reuters)

The next step could focus on those considered non-transferable by the club president in the note he gave urgently after the shock against Bayern Munich: Marc-André ter Stegen (28 years old), Clément Lenglet (25), Nélson Semedo (26), Frenkie by Jong (23), Ousmane Dembélé (23), Antoine Griezmann (29) and Ansu Fati (17).

Although Bartomeu did not mention them, there are other young players who could well add more minutes in this new management such as Riqui Puig (21 years old) or Ronald Araujo (twenty-one). "We are clear that we want to build a team of young people. Talking about proper names now is not correct. The entity must build a winning project and we are working on that ”, said the technical secretary.

Among this ocean of young people, and while the DT sharpens the pencil to specify the four reinforcements that he intends, we must add one more name to the panorama: the Bosnian Miralem Pjanic 30-year-old, who arrived as part of payment for the Brazilian Arthur's pass to Barcelona in a transfer that was closed long before the departure of Quique Setién from the coach position. Will the new technician like it?

Whether this process that Planes announced can be carried out without major turbulence will also depend on how the soccer authorities deactivate the bomb that will be to program all the internally planned outings. The person in charge of managing the area recognized that it will be a sensitive issue to discuss: “We must try to work internally and privately. You have to try to have a lot of respect for players who have given a lot to Barcelona. These decisions will be seen in the coming days. You have to treat these players as they deserve ”.

The list springs to the surface by logic. "Suarez is over 30 years old; Messi is over 30 years old; Busquet is over 30 years old; Pique He is over 30 years old… All of them may continue for a while longer, but then what? Someday it will pass and we have to change ”, Koeman had said when he was coach of the Dutch national team. His arrival in charge of Blaugrana makes another piece fit: except Messi, all the referents could go through the starting door. Jordi Alba, although he was not mentioned in that old interview, he has 31 years and also fits the profile of a footballer who could go to recycle the stale air that is breathed in the Camp Nou.

The "Messi and the youth" project is already underway.

